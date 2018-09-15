Coraki are on familiar turf

Cassie Hughes, left, looms as one of the key players for Glee in the A-grade women's grand final against Northern Star today. Star's Shania McLean is also pictured.

Cassie Hughes, left, looms as one of the key players for Glee in the A-grade women's grand final against Northern Star today. Star's Shania McLean is also pictured. Shez Napper

CORAKI remains the team to beat going into the Far North Coast A-grade men's hockey grand final against East Lismore at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah, today.

Although they have had a few losses this year, Coraki finished as clear minor premiers.

Coraki had last weekend off as East Lismore grafted out a 3-2 win over Northern Star in a tight preliminary final.

Both teams have been playing well with fast, accurate forwards and solid defence.

Ethan White has proved to be a fine leader and player for Coraki and could be the difference again.

He will have great support from Alex and Bailey Powell, who have been dangerous all season.

Zach Clark, heading up Coraki's defence, is in great form and will turn Easts around.

Easts will be looking for the Layton brothers to head up their attack and Grant Smith will be there setting up plays and creating chances for his forwards. Dan Riley has also been in good form and could test the Coraki defence.

Goalkeepers Jackson Gwynn (Coraki) and Luke Kelso (East Lismore) are superb and will do their best to keep their sides in the match.

The game will start at 4.30pm.

In other men's grand finals today, Coraki take on Northern Star in res- erve grade and in B-grade, while East Lismore will play Star in C-grade.

Glee, Star square off

GLEE will face Northern Star for a second consecutive year in the A-grade women's hockey grand final, with Star trying to defend its 2017 major premiership.

As minor premiers, Glee are a well-balanced side with their match-winner Cassie Hughes in great form.

Star has been playing well and has nothing to lose.

The tag of underdog will make them more determined.

The teams have different styles but with Star improving every week they have every chance of taking the game to Glee.

In the other women's grand finals today, Northern Star play Ballina in reserve grade; Ballina Black and Ballina White clash in B1; and Summerlanders take on Star in B2.