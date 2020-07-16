Cops take a minute to shoot man in frenzied knife attack

A quiet suburban street is swarming with officers after police shot dead a man just moments after he unleashed a frenzied stabbing attack on a woman.

A man has been shot dead by police in Melbourne's northwest this afternoon.

The incident happened in Katrina Drive in Gladstone Park about 3.30pm.

It is understood a female was being attacked by the man before he was shot.

The woman was stabbed multiple times by the man and the violent assault was still underway when police arrived.

In the frenzied attack, the woman suffered stab wounds to her face.

Ambulance Victoria said the woman was in a critical condition.

The horrific incident occurred near John Coutts Reserve.

Police said they were called to parkland in Katrina Drive after reports of a man assaulting a woman.

"Upon police arrival, members have discharged their firearm resulting in the death of a male," police spokesman Rohan Imms said.

A man has been dead by police in Katrina Drive, Gladstone Park. Picture: Jodi Lee/@jodilee_7

It took police less than a minute to take action against the assailant.

"They came back 30 seconds later to advise shots had been fired," Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius said.

"A lot happens in 30 seconds, including time to issue a warning, time to give a person to do what they are being asked. If those warnings aren't being complied with in attacking another individual, of course police have to take action."

Police said it was not clear what weapon was used but confirmed "stabbing motions" had been described by witnesses.

It is unclear what the man's motive was, or the circumstances which led up to the attack.

Police are investigating if the man and elderly woman come from the same family but they have not been able to identify the woman due to the extent of her injuries.

Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius said the man was "known to police" but he did not have a criminal record.

"Police have sought to assist him in the past," Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius said.

"We have had recent contact with him but there was nothing in that contact that indicated to us the events of today might have occured."

Eyewitness Blake said it was a "chaotic" scene which had been saturated with police and ambulances.

"I've never seen anything like it, it looked like a war zone," he told the Herald Sun.

"It was so loud. There were that many sirens."

Katrina Drive resident Tina Gatt said there was "a whole lot of police" near her home which drew her attention.

When she went outside to have a look at what was going on, they didn't divulge any information about what had happened and sent her back to her home.

"It is usually pretty quiet here," she said.

"When I saw the police, I thought 'I hope it is not drugs or bikies', but this is terrible.

"It is out of the blue for this to happen."

When asked what she thought about the fatal incident Ms Gatt responded: "It is really sad."

#BREAKING: We are being told a man has been shot dead at Gladstone Park after police were called to the area. It's understood the man may have been involved in a stabbing attack on a woman before police opened fire. More to come. pic.twitter.com/wuioPDIidw — 10 News First Melbourne (@10NewsFirstMelb) July 16, 2020

Other neighbours reported hearing yelling and arguing in John Coutts Reserve - a popular walking and dog park - before gunshots rang out.

One woman who lives nearby said the shooting sounded like it had occurred at the park.She said she then heard a police helicopter flying overhead.A police roadblock was set up along Katrina Drive with tape blocking traffic at the corner of Burbank Ave.A man was seen being escorted by police up Katrina Drive and helped into the back of a Toyota Yaris at 5.45pm.

Homicide Squad detectives will investigate the incident which will be oversighted by Professional Standards Command, as per protocol when a police firearm is discharged.

Police are expected to speak to the media shortly.

Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius said police received multiple calls to triple zero about the "frenzied attack".

Upon arrival police found a male suspect in his 30s "seriously assaulting" an older female, who was known to him.

"It was not a random attack," Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius said.

"Our members called upon the individual who was assaulting the older female to stop, he refused to do so."

The top cop of the North West Metro region described the incident as a "tragic event" and assured the community police had acted appropriately.

"Those members have acted appropriately, they have been decisive, they have taken action, they have acted in a way to keep the community safe and stop what was a frenzied attack from continuing," he said.

"My heart goes out to those members."

He revealed the police officers involved were junior members and arrived on scene in six minutes.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

