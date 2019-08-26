Cops threatened with syringe during arrest

A LISMORE man has threatened police with a syringe after hitting another man in Ballina.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable David Henderson said police allege a 30-year-old Lismore man approached a person unknown to him at a licensed premises in Ballina at 8pm on Friday.

"After a short conversation the 30-year-old punched the victim to the face no no apparent reason," he said.

"Friends of the victim took the 30-year-old to the ground on Cherry St but he managed to get away.

"Police arrived and started speaking to the victim and his friends.

"At this time the 30-year-old has returned, holding a syringe.

"He pointed the syringe at police and started mumbling as he approached them.

"Fearing an impending assault police drew a Taser and capsicum spray and directed him to stop.

"He failed to do so and was subsequently sprayed with capsicum spray, then handcuffed."

He was initially taken to Ballina Police Station but was later transferred to Ballina Hospital for treatment.

He was issued a Future Court Attendance Notice for Assault and Armed With Intent To Commit Indictable Offence.

He will appear at Ballina Local Court in September.