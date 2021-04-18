Menu
A man was busted using his mobile phone while driving.
Crime

Cops' surprise find after stopping driver who was on phone

Rebecca Lollback
by
18th Apr 2021 11:00 AM
A man who was already in trouble for using his mobile phone while driving is now facing drugs charges after police searched his car.

About 9pm on April 15, Tweed-Byron police observed a man driving a car south along Minjungbal Drive, Tweed Heads South.

Darren McCaughey from the Tweed Byron Police District said the 30-year-old was seen to be using his mobile phone as he drove.

"Police clearly saw the illuminated screen of the phone being held up towards the left side of the male driver's face," he said.

"Police subsequently pulled this vehicle over to question the driver about this offence.

"Police approached the driver of the vehicle and began to speak with him.

"After speaking with the driver, and as a result other inquiries, police searched the motor vehicle.

"During the search police found a glass pipe associated with the use of methamphetamine.

"Police also located a plastic bag containing white crystals weighing 0.2 grams, which they believe to be methamphetamine."

The man will face court on May 3 for possession of a prohibited drug.

He was also issued a fine for using his phone while driving.

