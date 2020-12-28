Cops storm Porsche driver’s home

Richard Pusey was taken to hospital after a disturbance at his Fitzroy home. Picture: Ian Currie

Porsche driver Richard Pusey has been taken to hospital after a disturbance at his Melbourne warehouse.

Specialist police were forced to storm Mr Pusey's Fitzroy home due to concerns over his welfare after he refused to let officers inside.

Police were called to the property about 11.30pm on Sunday night after reports of yelling and windows being smashed.

"Responding officers held concerns for the welfare of those involved after it was reported people could be heard yelling and windows were being smashed," a Victoria Police spokeswoman said.

"The resident of the home was contacted by police but did not provide access to the property.

"Police cordoned off the area and critical incident response team officers negotiated with the man before he surrendered to police without incident."

Officers forced entry to the property and found Mr Pusey, 42, on the roof.

Richard Pusey is escorted from his home by detectives after the Eastern Freeway crash. Picture: AAP/Michael Dodge

He was taken to hospital for assessment.

A woman was also home at the time but was not injured and is assisting police with their investigation.

The spokeswoman said the investigation was ongoing.

Mr Pusey is due to face trial for a string of charges relating to the April 22 Eastern Freeway crash that killed four Victoria Police officers.

They include the rare charge of outraging public decency, brought because the Porsche driver allegedly filmed and taunted Senior Constable Lynette Taylor as she died.

Senior Constable Kevin King and constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney were also killed in the tragedy.

Mr Pusey is also charged with reckless conduct endangering serious injury, possess a drug of dependence, reckless conduct endangering death, and minor offences.

He is separately fighting charges of theft and assault stemming from a previous incident in October 2018, where he allegedly fought with a man and stole a pair of car keys.

