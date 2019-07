AT ABOUT 10am on July 26, Police from the Tweed Byron Target Action Group attended an address in Ocean Shores where they allegedly located a hydroponic cannabis set-up within the premises.

Police seized 16 cannabis plants of varying sizes.

The occupier of the premises made admissions to cultivating the prohibited plants and has been issued a field court attendance notice to appear in the Byron Bay Local Court.

Appearance date is yet to be set.