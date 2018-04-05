Menu
POLICE ASSULTED: Two police officers were assaulted at Lismore Base Hospital by a young person they were guarding. Marc Stapelberg
Cops spat on, scratched during tussle at Lismore hospital

Alison Paterson
by
5th Apr 2018 8:50 AM

HOSPITALS are supposed to be a safe environment for those who work there or are admitted for treatment.

But on Wednesday a juvenile assaulted police when he tried to escape.

Police allege two officers were assaulted while guarding a juvenile at Lismore Base Hospital at 3.30pm yesterday.

The juvenile, who was in custody, become angry and tried to leave the hospital and engaged police in a wrestle.

During the tussle the juvenile scratched one officer on the upper arm drawing blood, and squeezed another officer's testicles.

After being handcuffed the juvenile continued to abuse police and spit at them.

The juvenile was charged with assaulting police and assaulting police occasioning actual bodily harm.

After being refused bail, the juvenile will face Lismore Children's Court today.

