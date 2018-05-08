Cops shout us a cup of connection

POLICE across the Northern Rivers will shout residents a coffee today.

There will be 89 events across the state as part of the Coffee with a Cop initiative.

Richmond Police District will shout a cuppa from 11am at Cafe Swish on River St, Ballina while Tweed Byron Police District officers will be at JuJu's on Wharf St, Murwillumbah from 10am-12pm today.

Tweed Byron Police District Acting Inspector Troy Hamilton said the events were an "invaluable” opportunity for police to connect with the public in a positive environment.

"People might sometimes not be willing to approach police,” Insp Hamilton said.

"This facilitates us opening up that line of communication and cooperation.”

Insp Hamilton said the event was particularly a great opportunity for young people to have a chat with some of their local officers, but it's open to anyone and the cops will be picking up the bill.

NSW Police Acting Deputy Commissioner Mark Walton said Coffee with a Cop was designed to strengthen relationships between police and the community.

"The aim is for police officers and community members to come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships, and drink coffee: our shout,” he said.

"Feedback from the community and police has been tremendous and turnout continues to grow, which is why we're hosting the state-wide event for a second successive year.

"There are no agendas, speeches or lectures. It's a relaxed atmosphere where we want you, the community, to reach out to us and tell us what's on your mind.”

He said police taking part in the initiative across the state included general duties, highway patrol, youth liaison officers, domestic violence and crime prevention officers.