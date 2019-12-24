Cops shame parents for car seat fail

Cops have shamed a parent caught in Coffs Harbour with a badly installed car seat. Picture: Traffic and Highway Patrol Command – NSW Police Force

Police have shamed a driver with a badly-installed baby seat driving on the NSW mid-north coast.

Hundreds of commenters have also slammed the "clueless" parents, wondering how the driver could allow the seat to be so badly installed.

The seat had been put in the car backwards, with the seat facing forward instead of facing to the rear. The safety strap, which is supposed to be affixed to an anchor point, had instead been looped around the headrest of the front passenger seat.

Police shared an image of the seat on their Facebook on Sunday, with the caption, "meanwhile in Coffs Harbour". The post has attracted more than 900 reactions and more than 550 comments from people shocked and outraged at the driver's attempt to install the seat.

Outraged commenters pointed out the instructions to install the seat were on the side of the chair. Picture: Traffic and Highway Patrol Command – NSW Police Force

"How can a parent be so clueless on safety," one woman said, followed by the face palm emoji.

"Seriously … Come on. You can easily spot the instructions how install the seat. Unbelievable," another said.

"What the actual f***," another confused commenter said.

"I fit (these seats) as a mechanic, this is just wrong, when they catch them like this the driver should have the license taken on the spot," one man wrote on the post.

"Clearly they missed physics," another said.

"If you can't even follow simple picture instructions printed on the seat you shouldn't be raising children," another outraged commenter said.

"These people clearly needed step by step instructions on how to keep their children safe," another woman wrote on the post.

All children in cars in Australia must be secured in proper baby or child seats, appropriate for their age and size.

Infants up to six months old need to be secured in a rear-facing child car seat. Infants, toddlers and children from six months to four years old must be secured in a rear or forward-facing child car seat.

Children four to seven years old need to be in an approved forward facing child seat or booster seat.