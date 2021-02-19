Cops probe link between washed up coke and $200M bust

POLICE are investigating a link between an accused drug smuggler and a stack of cocaine bricks washed up on a North Queensland beach.

The Townsville Bulletin understands that police are looking into whether 10 bricks of cocaine that washed up on Hinchinbrook Island could be connected to an alleged botched drug smuggling incident over which Olympic kayaker, Nathan Baggaley has been charged.

Police have alleged the silver medallist was involved in a botched plan to import 600kg of cocaine into Australia in 2018.

Nathan Baggaley.

The three-time world champion is accused of buying a $100,000 boat, which was allegedly used to collect almost $200 million of cocaine from a larger vessel off the coast of Northern New South Wales.

Police photographer bundles of cocaine found during a drug bust off the coast of NSW.

Nathan's brother, Dru Baggaley and another man, Nathan Draper were arrested in August 2018 after a sea chase about 70km off Byron Bay.

It is alleged the pair dumped the drag haul overboard while trying to outrun police.

A federal police officer carrying two massive bricks of cocaine allegedly linked to a massive bust off NSW.

On Thursday, police issued a safety warning after 10 bricks of cocaine, weighing about 1kg each, were found at the high tide mark on Ramsay Bay, Hinchinbrook Island.

Investigators from the Major and Organised Crime Squad (MOCS) Far Northern and Cairns District are searching the area as part of investigations.

The Bulletin also understands that police are investigating whether more bricks of cocaine which washed up in New Zealand are also connected to the 2018 incident.

Surveillance footage allegedly showing Dru Baggaley going to pick up cocaine with an accomplice.

Far Northern MOCS Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Graham Camp is seeking more information from the public over the packages.

"Anyone who was at sea or on the coastline near these locations and saw anything suspicious in the water or other suspicious activity is urged to contact police," Snr Sgt Camp said.

"It is possible further packages may wash up along the coast due to tidal flows and ocean currents.

"We urge the public to contact police should they find further packages and to not open them as the substance could be hazardous."

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Cops probe link between washed up coke and $200M bust