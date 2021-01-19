Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Defibrillator CPR practice
Defibrillator CPR practice
News

Cops praise passers-by for 25 minutes of CPR on man

Alison Paterson
18th Jan 2021 11:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Selfless citizens who stopped to assist police giving CPR to an unconscious man have been thanked by a senior police officer on Monday.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Bernadette Ingram said officers were grateful for the “fantastic assistance” from members of the public on the weekend.

“At 5.30pm on Saturday police patrolling along Keen St came across an unconscious man on the ground,” she said.

“Because ambulance paramedics were tied up with a serious matter, officers and others performed CPR on the man, aged 67, for 25 minutes.

‘This is a long time to perform CPR until paramedics arrive.”

Act Insp Ingram said one of the passers-by who stopped to help was a doctor.

It is understood a defibrillator was also used.

“The man was taken to Lismore Base Hospital and was later transferred to Gold Coast University Hospital by Westpac life Saver Rescue Helicopter,” she said.

“Apparently he is now recovering well.”

cpr gold coast university hospital lismore base hospital richmond police distirct westplac life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Force of nature': Tributes flow for former INXS manager

        Premium Content 'Force of nature': Tributes flow for former INXS manager

        News After his shock death, Chris 'CM' Murphy has been remembered as a brilliant visionary who loved Ballina and had plenty of ideas for our region.

        Best of Lismore: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Best of Lismore: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Food & Entertainment Who makes the best coffee or breakfast in Lismore?

        GREAT DEAL: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        News Get discount Binge streaming and Kayo live sports access

        'BIG THREAT': Thunderstorms, rain, wind, hail, flooding

        Premium Content 'BIG THREAT': Thunderstorms, rain, wind, hail, flooding

        News BOM predicts the Northern Rivers is in for some more wild weather