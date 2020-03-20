Cops praise our ‘calm and courteous’ senior shoppers

WELL BEHAVED: Richmond Police District has called on the rest of the Lismore community to emulate the calm and courteous behaviour displayed by senior citizens who shop during the ‘community; hour os 7a m and 8am. Photo: AAP Image/Danny Casey)

“IT WAS very civilised this morning, those people shopping at the special session for our most vulnerable were calm and courteous.”

Refreshing words from Richmond Police District’s Inspector David Vandergriend, who was on patrol with other officers at supermarkets in Lismore between 7am and 8am today.

And he said the rest of the community should be following the example set by our seniors.

“I attended Woolies at Lismore in Keen St and the people there were very orderly, there was no panicking,” he said.

“It was very orderly, no panic buying or overloading of trolleys which was pleasant to see.”

However Insp Vandergriend said some stores were still seeing people behaving less than their best.

He said the courtesy of shoppers to each other and to retail staff “varies from area to area”.

“Unfortunately, some people are more panicked than others,” he said.

“Police are having a presence to address any public breaches of the peace and to reassure staff that work at these locations.

“And hopefully impact on those that are panic-buying.”

Insp Vandergriend said the incident which occurred at Coles at Lismore Square where a man punched a staff member had not been repeated elsewhere.

He said such behaviour would not be tolerated.

“If people only took what they needed then running out of stock would not be a problem,” he said.

“At the end of the day, panic buying is not necessary.”