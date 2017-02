A 53-year-old South Golden Beach man will face Byron Bay Local Court on March 2 after being charged for cultivating prohibited plants.

On Friday, police executed a search warrant at his home seizing 56 cannabis plants, 117 cannabis seeds, 8kg of cannabis and $7000 in cash.

Investigations revealed the male was cultivating cannabis plants on the premises.

The male appeared before the Tweed Heads Local Court on Saturday where he was granted conditional bail.