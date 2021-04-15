Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An arrest warrant has been issued for iconic Indigenous activist Lex Wotton after he failed to show up at court over a drink driving charge.
An arrest warrant has been issued for iconic Indigenous activist Lex Wotton after he failed to show up at court over a drink driving charge.
Crime

Cops issue arrest warrant for Palm Island activist

Hugh Suffell
by and HUGH SUFFELL
15th Apr 2021 3:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN ARREST warrant has been issued for indigenous activist Lex Patrick Wotton after he failed to appear in court on Wednesday.

Mr Wotton has been charged with four offences - contravening a direction of police, driving over the middle alcohol limit while the holder of a learner/probationary/provisional licence, failing to comply with learning while the holder of a class C learner licence and failing to display L plates.

Palm Island local Lex Wotton has been charged with drink driving. Pictured: Zak Simmonds
Palm Island local Lex Wotton has been charged with drink driving. Pictured: Zak Simmonds

The matters were listed for mention in the Townsville Magistrates Court on April 14.

Mr Wotton was front and centre of the notorious 2004 Palm Island riots, before he led the charge to secure a historic $30 million racial discrimination class action payout and apology from the Queensland Government.

hugh.suffell@news.com.au

Originally published as Cops issue arrest warrant for Palm Island activist

court crime lex wooton

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Serious risk' as yellow crazy ants found in Lismore CBD

        Premium Content ‘Serious risk' as yellow crazy ants found in Lismore CBD

        News Residents and businesses are being warned of new infestations of this invasive pest.

        ‘Crazy idea’: Politician slams call for gender neutral words

        Premium Content ‘Crazy idea’: Politician slams call for gender neutral words

        News It comes after an Australian university asked its staff to use more gender neutral...

        Lismore Lake pool gets a lifeline

        Premium Content Lismore Lake pool gets a lifeline

        News One councillor said it looks like a garbage tip, but what will be done to transform...

        Reality show would hurt community on ‘life support’

        Premium Content Reality show would hurt community on ‘life support’

        News Byron’s mayor has weighed in on concerns on new show