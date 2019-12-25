Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two Whitsunday cops were injured after a driver allegedly rammed the police vehicle during a random breath test. Picture AAP/David Clark
Two Whitsunday cops were injured after a driver allegedly rammed the police vehicle during a random breath test. Picture AAP/David Clark
Crime

Cops injured after police vehicle rammed

Janessa Ekert
25th Dec 2019 1:50 PM | Updated: 4:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO police officers are recovering after they were injured when a driver allegedly rammed their vehicle during a random breath test at Airlie Beach.

Whitsunday police are now investigating the Christmas Eve incident and calling for any member of the public who witnessed or has dashcam footage of the collision to step forward.

About 10pm the two female senior constables were patrolling the Cannonvale area and stopped behind a silver Ford Mondeo in the carpark of a licensed premises on Shute Harbour Rd for an RBT.

It is alleged that as the two officers were getting out of their marked car the driver reversed at speed hitting the police vehicle's front left door and fender.

As a result the two woman, aged 43 and 24, were taken to Proserpine Hospital and treated for minor injuries. They have since been released.

The driver was last seen speeding off on Shute Harbour Rd

Police are seeking public assistance to find the driver and the silver Ford Mondeo with Queensland registration 519ZHV.

If you have information contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote reference number: QP1902562678

airlie beach police cannonvale mackay district mackay police police proserpine hospital queensland police service whitsunday police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Blaze Aid calls for volunteers

        premium_icon Blaze Aid calls for volunteers

        News ANYONE wanting to give some practical assistance to those who have suffered during the recent bushfires is encouraged to contact Blaze Aid as they move to help...

        Permits stilled needed, despite the rain

        premium_icon Permits stilled needed, despite the rain

        News FIREFIGHTERS remind the community that despite some rain in the region, fire...

        Small town shows it has a big heart

        premium_icon Small town shows it has a big heart

        News GENEROUS firefighters from the Woodenbong Rural Fire Service gave a big donaiton to...

        Rain the best present of all

        premium_icon Rain the best present of all

        News Firefighters will be singing and dancing in the rain