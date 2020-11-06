Police were called to a quarantine hotel today after reports a ‘suspicious drug package’ was intercepted by hotel staff.

Police were called to a quarantine hotel today after reports a ‘suspicious drug package’ was intercepted by hotel staff.

POLICE were called to a Tasmanian quarantine hotel today after reports a 'suspicious drug package' was intercepted by hotel staff.

Upon the Mercury arriving at Sunrise Devonport hotel, police officers and security were observed inside the gates.

A police officer pictured inside the grounds of Sunrise Devonport earlier today, Friday November 6, 2020.



Tasmania Police confirmed officers attended Sunrise Devonport just after 12pm today.

"A packet of cigarettes had been delivered for a hotel guest and inside the packet were cigarettes and a small quantity of marijuana," a police spokesperson said.

"Police confiscated the marijuana and will consider any further action."

Originally published as Cops foil quarantine hotel guest's sneaky drug package