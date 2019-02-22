Cops draw guns, force entry on volatile granny

POLICE pulled their guns on a volatile grandmother when called to her Ipswich home.

She threatened to stab herself if police went inside or to "get shot" by them, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

Donna Ruth Bornen, 48, pleaded guilty to assault and causing wilful damage at Leichhardt on October 25, 2018; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; driving under the influence and causing public nuisance on September 12; and two counts of serious resist/obstruction of police on November 18 at Goodna.

Prosecutor, Senior Constable Bernard Elmore said in one incident, Bornen was swinging a mallet at a neighbour who fled, then smashed a screen door off its hinges.

In the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, police say she was involved in "a near-miss" with an alcohol reading of .223.

She swore at police who stopped her.

Sen-Const Elmore said it was disturbing that officers had to present their firearms when called to a home disturbance.

Officers spoke to her at the front door, with Bornen saying that if they came inside she was going to stab herself or get shot.

Defence lawyer Jason Voight said the mother of three, and grandmother, was being treated for anger management, and had gone to Narcotics Anonymous.

Mr Voight said alcohol misuse seemed to have been the catalyst, given her very high alcohol reading.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess noted there had been several "almosts" in police facts for the drink driving offence, saying "you almost hit a tree, almost hit a car, and almost hit a pole".

Ms Sturgess said police were called to a disturbance at 9.50pm involving an intoxicated woman driving a car up and down a residential street, mounting gutters, driving on the wrong side of the road, almost colliding head-on with another car, missing a pole and revving the car's engine.

After an argument at one house, Bornen got back into the car and reversed, revving the engine loudly, again mounting a gutter and almost hitting a tree.

Ms Sturgess said Bornen was clearly intoxicated and abused police and bystanders.

Ms Sturgess said a neighbour saw Bornen holding a metal-handled mallet and using it to damage the fuel tank of the neighbour's motor bike.

"It was random violence with no evidence of bad blood (with the neighbour)," she said.

Police had to force entry with guns drawn. Ms Sturgess told Bornen the incident could have ended horribly.

Bornen agreed her biggest problem was alcohol.

Bornen was sentenced to concurrent jail terms of six months on some charges, and ordered to complete a 15-month probation. With 86 days already spent in jail, she was given immediate parole.

Her licence was disqualified for 12 months.