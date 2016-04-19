Cops: Don't discriminate against Guide Dogs

Guide Dogs are allowed into cafes and restaurants.

Guide Dogs NSW/ACT has partnered with the NSW Police Force to raise awareness of the illegal and finable offence of denying or charging people with a Guide Dog access to public premises, including restaurants and cafes.

NSW Police Force Assistant Commissioner Denis Clifford, Corporate Sponsor for Vulnerable Communities, said NSW police officers will respond to reports of discrimination from Guide Dog users and issue fines where appropriate.

"It's a crime to refuse entry to a person with a Guide Dog," Assistant Commissioner Clifford said.

"The NSW Guide Dog access laws have been in place for more than 30 years and like all forms of discrimination, there's no excuse for it."

For more information, please phone 02 9412 9300 or visit www.guidedogs.com.au.