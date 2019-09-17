Cops crash wedding as trio face charges

A Townsville couple accused of trafficking cannabis were due to marry on Saturday in a lavish ceremony before detectives pounced and put their plans on hold.

It will be alleged Sonia Newby and Mark Merrin were the main players in a drug syndicate along with Ms Newby's son Corrin.

It is alleged the syndicate operated out of properties in Kirwan and Vincent.

It's understood the pair were due to tie the knot on Saturday in a luxurious wedding before jetting off on an overseas honeymoon, when investigators swooped in to arrest them following a three-month operation targeting trafficking in North Queensland.

According to their social media pages, Sonia Newby and Mark Merrin are the owners of S & M Amusement Hire, which rents jumping castles to children's birthday parties.

Townsville's Major and Organised Crime Squad officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Brad Phelps said police will allege the trio had more than 40 customers they were supplying drugs to on a regular basis.

"On some occasions, multiple times per day," he said.

Detectives raided properties across Townsville at the weekend. During the operation, investigators allegedly seized approximately 2.5kg of cannabis, $63,010 in cash, ammunition and electric weapons.

Cash was allegedly found stashed in the top kitchen drawer, underneath a bin liner, and $5000 was hidden in a baby's seat.

High-end designer brand perfume, handbags, shoes and expensive jewellery were also seized and detectives will allege they are proceeds of crime.

Police will allege the trafficking had been operating since March 2018.

"That may be extended as our investigation continues, particularly in respect to the money laundering type activities," Sen-Sgt Phelps said.

It's understood S & M Amusement Hire was started in August last year.

The website said the business offered a "a variety of jumping castles for hire for children's birthday parties".

The Townsville Bulletin understands detectives are looking into businesses and financial records of the accused.

The closure of the operation resulted in 16 people being arrested on 127 offences, including five people charged with drug trafficking.

Detectives will allege the trio were the principal targets, while two others onsold to their own customers.

"What we are about is disrupting and we've disrupted this syndicate, we've taken out allegedly the people at the top of the syndicate in terms of the drug dealing on the streets in Townsville," Sen-Sgt Phelps said.

Ms Newby and Mr Merrin have been charged with a string of offences including money laundering and drug trafficking. Their matters were mentioned in Townsville Magistrates Court briefly yesterday, but they were adjourned until this morning when they are expected to apply for bail.

Corrin Vincent Kevin Newby, charged with similar offences, did not apply for bail yesterday and his matter will be in court again on November 14.

A number of people were issued notices to appear for minor drug offences. They will appear in court at later dates.

The investigation into where the syndicate was sourcing the drugs is continuing.