Cops crackdown on social distancing, $1300 fines in effect

DETECTIVES conducted 71 "around the clock" compliance checks at the weekend on Queenslanders who have been ordered to self-quarantine.

On Sunday, officers were given the option of issuing infringement notices in appropriate circumstances, following new directives from Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young.

Individuals who fail to follow social distancing and health guidelines can be fined $1334.50 on the spot, while businesses face $6672.50 fines.

Those individuals who do not comply with quarantine directions risk $13,345 fines while businesses face $66,672.50.

No breaches were recorded at the weekend, police said.

Queenslanders who invite 10 people over to socialise could be fined as authorities crackdown on the coronavirus crisis.

Police now have the powers to break up gatherings and even issue fines if more than 10 people are in one home.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the restriction didn't apply to people who lived with 10 others under one roof but she urged those residents to not invite anyone else over.

"Detectives from Taskforce Sierra Linnet have conducted 71 compliance visitations relating to self-quarantine notices with no breaches detected over the last two days," a police statement read.

"These compliance checks will continue around the clock to ensure members of the community abide by those notices.

"The QPS would like to thank the community for their high compliance regarding the direction restricting the number of people within residences with no penalty infringement notices issued to date.

"Police will continue to conduct compliance checks to ensure non-essential businesses are adhering to closure directions and social media distancing.

"Over 3000 compliance visitations have occurred with non-essential businesses with no breaches detected.

"The QPS will continue to provide front line services and engage with the community in a compassionate and professional way during these unprecedented times."

