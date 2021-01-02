Cops chase couple who 'fled' quarantine

A man and a woman allegedly dodged police at Melbourne Airport after cops told them they would have to quarantine for 14 days.

A man and a woman from NSW allegedly "fled" from officers at Melbourne Airport after arriving on a flight from Canberra at around 11am on Friday.

The 26-year-old man and 24-year-old woman normally reside in NSW.

After being spoken to by officers at the airport they were informed they'd have to quarantine for 14 days, at which point they allegedly ran from the officer, and were picked up by a vehicle that took them away from the airport.

It's understood police have tracked the couple down and an update is expected later today.

The border breach at the airport comes as cars were turned away from the border at midnight.

Yesterday Jeroen Weimar, the Victorian Health Department's COVID-19 response commander, justified the state's hardline stance.

"We need to close the border, because we do not wish to continue to import high-risk COVID cases back into Victoria," Mr Weimar said.

"We do not think that would be right or fair for the Victorian community.

"We do not have the capacity to put hundreds of people into hotel quarantine because they elected to come home late.

Some people rushing to the border last night had travelled from as far away as Queensland.

Photographer Simon Dallinger was at the Hume Freeway checkpoint. He reported that the last people allowed through, seconds before midnight, were Kelli Rippon and Rachel Bartlett. The pair had travelled from Brisbane to Dubbo, and then to Victoria.

They made it just in time. Others were not so lucky.

The last people allowed through the Hume Freeway checkpoint. Picture: Simon Dallinger

Health authorities in Victoria believe the virus has been spreading there for almost two weeks.

All 10 cases reported since Wednesday either dined at the Smile Buffalo Thai restaurant in Black Rock on December 21, or are close contacts of others who did.

"We know we have a likely starting point to December 21 - that is now at 10 or 11 days ago," Mr Weimar said yesterday.

Across the border in NSW, three new infections were identified in Western Sydney yesterday.

Contact tracers are now scrambling to link the new cases to existing clusters.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has warned tighter restrictions could be introduced across Greater Sydney if more cases arise without known links.

An update is expected at 11am AEDT.

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley and Mr Weimar are expected to give an update at 9.45am AEDT.

