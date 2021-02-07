Menu
Cops called to multiple stabbings at Northern Rivers farm

Aisling Brennan
7th Feb 2021 10:28 PM
Update 10.56pm: Two people have been flown to hospital for treatment after reports of a multiple stabbing incident on the Northern Rivers tonight. 

A NSW Police spokesman said a emergency crews responded to reports of a stabbing at a property on Tyalgum Rd, Eungella about 9pm on Sunday. 

"Officers from the Tweed Byron Police District attended and have set up crime scene," he said. 

"A 46-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man have been flown by rescue helicopter to Gold Coast University Hospital. 

"Both are in a serious but stable condition. 

"The man is under police guard, and the incident is being treated as domestic related.

"Enquiries are continuing."

Police have confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Original: Emergency services are currently attending a Hare Krishna property near Murwillumbah following reports of multiple stabbing incident.

A NSW Police spokesman said crews were called to the Eungella property about 9pm after initial reports there had a been a multiple stabbing.

Early reports suggested at six people had been hurt.

But the police spokesman said upon arrival, officers found the alleged offender and "another party" required medical treatment for stab wounds.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed paramedics were also on scene.

It is understood at least two people are now in a serious but stable condition.

More information to come.

