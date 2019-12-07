Menu
Cops called to Kyle and lover’s Bondi Bentley bust-up

by David Meddows and Ava Benny-Morrison
7th Dec 2019 2:32 PM
KYLE Sandilands and his new lover Tegan Kynaston were involved in a public fight this morning with onlookers forced to call police.

The Sunday Telegraph can reveal Sandilands asked a bystander to call triple-0 after Kynaston allegedly damaged his luxury Bentley while exiting the car.

Officers arrived at Bondi's Beach Road in Sydney's eastern suburbs just before 7am, when Kynaston allegedly assaulted one of them.

 

Kyle Sandilands in his Bentley which was allegedly damaged by lover Tegan Kynaston.
Kynaston, 33 and Sandilands, 48, are believed to have been dating for several months after his split with longtime lover Imogen Anthony.

Sandilands confirmed his relationship with Anthony was over live on air last month.

Kynaston, who works as director of communications for Sandilands'' King Kyle company, was arrested by police and later taken to St Vincent's Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

"While speaking with the woman it will be alleged in court that she assaulted one of the officers before being taken to hospital for a mental health assessment," a statement from NSW Police says.

 

Kyle Sandilands new girlfriend Tegan Kynaston.
"The man was spoken to by police and left the area soon after."

Sources say responding officers had to help Sandilands secure the door back onto the car before he left the scene.

A spokesman for Sandilands refused to comment further on the early morning incident.

"There have been reports of an incident that occurred in Bondi this morning. As this is now a police matter and out of respect and concern for those affected, we're unable to comment," he said in a statement.

