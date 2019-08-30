Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington has tweeted pictures of vandalism at LNP headquarters. Picture: Twitter
Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington has tweeted pictures of vandalism at LNP headquarters. Picture: Twitter
Crime

Cops called over vandals at LNP HQ

by Sarah Vogler
30th Aug 2019 10:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have been to called investigate after the Liberal-National Party's head office in Spring Hill was vandalised overnight.

The office was splashed in red and blue paint with the word "resist" spray-painted on the road outside.

Both the fire alarm and the office's CCTV cameras were also sprayed with paint while the front door was covered with a type of spakfilla

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington described the vandalism as "disgusting".

"It is just a low act," she said. "The LNP is not going to be bullied by these low lifes. Really they should go and get a job."

lnp headquarters police called vandalism

Top Stories

    Meatworks employee confesses to importing gun ‘silencer’

    premium_icon Meatworks employee confesses to importing gun ‘silencer’

    Crime THE Goonellabah father-of-three tried to import a package he'd bought online, containing an illegal firearm suppressor.

    Shocking images of dam as drought worsens

    premium_icon Shocking images of dam as drought worsens

    Weather Shocking satellite images of drought-stricken Northern NSW town

    After 22 years, search finally ramps up for missing Marion

    premium_icon After 22 years, search finally ramps up for missing Marion

    News "We have had some wins which are bittersweet"

    CRIME SPREE: 'Every parent is sleeping with a cricket bat'

    premium_icon CRIME SPREE: 'Every parent is sleeping with a cricket bat'

    News Top cop says it's important for every crime to be reported to police