Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have arrested a teenage boy who allegedly broke a security guard’s arm and injured another in an incident at Casuarina Square on Tuesday.
Police have arrested a teenage boy who allegedly broke a security guard’s arm and injured another in an incident at Casuarina Square on Tuesday.
Crime

Teen allegedly breaks security guard’s arm

16th Jan 2019 11:39 AM

POLICE have arrested a teenage boy who allegedly broke a security guard's arm and injured another in an incident at Casuarina Square on Tuesday.

The two security guards allegedly spotted the teen involved in a "domestic disturbance" with a girl at about 10am.

Police say the boy "became verbally threatening and abusive" and refused to leave the area when asked to do so before allegedly assaulting both guards when they tried to remove him from the premises.

The youth then allegedly ran away, smashing the window of a parked car as he left and was arrested later that afternoon.

One of the security guards suffered a broken arm and the other required stitches to his mouth.

More Stories

assault darwin security guard teen

Top Stories

    Cruise ship emergency sees chopper tasked off coast

    premium_icon Cruise ship emergency sees chopper tasked off coast

    News Doctor winched onto cruiseliner to treat passenger

    • 16th Jan 2019 11:00 AM
    $100,000 lotto win for 'over the moon' Ballina woman

    $100,000 lotto win for 'over the moon' Ballina woman

    News When she was told of her win, she asked: "Are you fair dinkum?”

    • 16th Jan 2019 11:05 AM
    100-year-old coin found, but Val's 'not worried' about value

    premium_icon 100-year-old coin found, but Val's 'not worried' about value

    News She found the precious coin with her late husband's belongings