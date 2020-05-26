Cops arrest cashed up driver

CASH STASH: After noticing a faulty number plate, police pulled over a driver and allege they found $60,000 in a backpack inside the vehicle.

WHEN police pulled over a driver about a defective number plate they found thousands of dollars which allegedly were proceeds of crime.

Tweed Byron Police District reported that about 1.15am on Saturday May 23, police sighted a white Toyota Camry travelling along the Pacific Motorway, Clothiers Creek in a northerly direction.

At the time Police noticed the motor vehicle had a defective rear number plate.

The motor vehicle has stopped on the Pacific Motorway, Clothiers Creek just short of the Clothiers Creek Road exit.

Police approached the motor vehicle where they spoke to the driver, a 29 year old male from Guildford, and a male passenger.

When police conducted a search of the vehicle, locating a backpack, which revealed $60,000 in $50 and $100 denominations.

As a result the driver was arrested and conveyed to Byron Bay Police Station where he was later charged with a number of offences involving stolen property and the proceeds of crime.

The man will appear at the Byron Bay Local Court on July 27.

The driver was also issued a defect notice for the number plate offence, along with a traffic infringement notice for the same offence.