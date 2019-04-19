Copper mine unlikely to open any time soon: Mining company

COPPER MINE: German-based mining company Sons of Bavaria are undertaking investigations in the Ewingar area for copper.

COPPER MINE: German-based mining company Sons of Bavaria are undertaking investigations in the Ewingar area for copper. Supplied

THE chief executive of a German mining company looking to extract copper from the Northern Rivers said it could be a decade before they commence.

Speaking from Germany on Monday afternoon, Sons of Bavaria Investments chief executive Hans-Werner Kummerow said the company was "at a very early stage" of assessing samples from Ewingar, south-west of Casino.

He confirmed the objective of the Ewingar Project is to undertake exploration to establish the potential for a significant copper-based resource that would support a Cu (Zn-Ag-Au) mining operation.

"We have no specific plans to start mining there, in order to do so we need to do a lot more work," he said.

"It is still too early to make any educated decisions on where there are sufficient grades of copper to mine.

"We are still looking for metal deposits, collecting information and trying to work out the data on any deposits we come across."

Mr Kummerow said even if core samples showed promise, he thought it would be at least a decade before copper was extracted.

"Usually you are looking at about 10 years from first exploration to first mining," he said.

"Even if everything goes well at the exploratory stage, there is so much work and so much paper work....in Australia there will be environmental impact studies done which look at what types of mining can be done before proceeding."

On the BSI website, it lists the Exploration Licence Application (ELA) 5695 for the Ewingar Project and said "several copper, zinc, silver and gold prospects have been identified by early mining and past explorers."

The BSI website also said, "future exploration in 2019 will be conducted via (geophysical technology) MIMDAS to identify possible drill targets for 2020."

Mr Kummerow said as progress is made, SBI would look at speaking to the local community.

"At SBI we consider ourselves a responsible mining operation," he said.

"We have been granted a exploratory licence according to Australian law but in addition we put great emphasis with (having) a social licence."

While Mr Kummerow inferred that BSI will be properly registered with all appropriate agencies and will meet all its legal obligations, he said it is also critical they gain the trust and confidence of the Ewingar community.

"We get in touch with people in the area to see what they think about our plans and whether they agree with us," he said.

"You can't operate with a social licence."

He said it is also too early to discuss the type of mining BSI would use if it were to find enough copper to make a mine a viable return on investment.