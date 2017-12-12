Police officer fights unfair dismissal in court

A former Tweed/Byron officer has had his unfair dismissal application accepted on the "barest of margins”, according to the Industrial Relations Commission.

A FORMER North Coast police officer is fighting unfair dismissal in court after he allegedly pressured a colleague into obtaining information relating to an Apprehended Domestic Violence Order, which had been taken out against him in 2014.

Alisdair MacDonald was an intelligence analyst with the Tweed/Byron Local Area Command for 13 years before his employment was terminated by the NSW Police Commissioner on March 2 as the result of an investigation into his alleged misconduct.

It is alleged Mr MacDonald pressured his friend and colleague Senior Constable Matthew Roach on several occasions to access and glean confidential details about the order against him between November and December 2014.

On November 9 last year, Acting Chief Superintendent Kerrie Lewis informed Mr MacDonald the investigation had resulted in a decision to terminate his employment and he was offered the opportunity to resign by December 5, 2016.

Mr MacDonald maintained his earlier statement to the allegations that he had "no recollection of particularity" due to mental health issues.

Just days before the alleged misconduct, Mr MacDonald was admitted as a voluntary patient for depressive, anxiety and stress disorders.

Before the December 5 deadline, Mr MacDonald together with the Public Service Association took the matter to the Industrial Relations Commission.

In February this year, Mr MacDonald and PSA industrial officer, Susan Emery were emailed by Chief Superintendent Greg Rolph, who advised that Mr MacDonald should tender his resignation by close of business March 1 otherwise steps would be taken to terminate his employment.

At that point, Mr MacDonald was told by Ms Emery he needed to wait until he received a letter confirming his employment termination before lodging unfair dismissal, which needed to be completed within 21 days of the termination date.

On March 8, NSW Police posted two documents regarding Mr MacDonald's dismissal that stated his last day of service was on March 2.

But it wasn't until March 22 that Mr MacDonald discovered his employment had been terminated when he was forwarded the documents by email from a colleague - who was collecting Mr MacDonald's mail while he was in Victoria training with the Army Reserve from March 10.

IRC Commissioner John Murphy said Mr MacDonald's application for unfair dismissal was accepted "by the finest of margins".

In his 22-page document explaining the decision made late last month, Commissioner Murphy said the delay in lodging the unfair dismissal application, which was submitted seven days outside the time-frame, was "not insignificant" but it was not excessive.

Commissioner Murphy said when Mr MacDonald became aware his employment had been terminated on March 22, which was still within the 21-day time period, he immediately forwarded it to Ms Emery to lodge the application.

"It would visit an injustice upon the applicant if his application were to be dismissed as a result of the failure of the PSA to prepare, file and serve it in a more timely fashion," he said.

NSW Police said in a statement issued to The Northern Star that it would be inappropriate to comment on the matter as it was still being considered by the court.