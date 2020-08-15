Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A sergeant has been stood down from official duties as police investigate allegations he inappropriately accessed confidential information.
A sergeant has been stood down from official duties as police investigate allegations he inappropriately accessed confidential information.
Crime

Cop stood down on computer hacking charge

by Danielle O’Neal
15th Aug 2020 11:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An officer from Queensland Police Service's State Crime Command has been stood down from official duties over allegations of computer hacking and accessing confidential information.

The 45-year-old sergeant from State Crime Command was stood down from official duties and has been tasked to perform non-operational duties.

He is being investigated for allegedly inappropriately accessing confidential information.

The sergeant has been charged with computer hacking and is expected to next appear in the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on August 21.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," police said in a statement.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

The State Crime Command proactively target serious and organised crime posing the greatest risk to the Queensland community.

Originally published as Cop stood down on computer hacking charge

computer hacking crime police

Just In

    Arrest over car bombing

    Arrest over car bombing
    • 15th Aug 2020 10:44 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Make no bones about it, new burial plots are inexpensive

        Premium Content Make no bones about it, new burial plots are inexpensive

        News THE council has expanded its cemetery with 48 new burial plots and 144 new spaces for cremations.

        Man to face trial over supply of ice

        Premium Content Man to face trial over supply of ice

        News The allegation is he supplied 230.2 grams of methamphetamine

        Forty years on, school maths comp makes its mark

        Premium Content Forty years on, school maths comp makes its mark

        News Primary school students from seven schools in Lismore will join their NSW...

        New free TAFE course drives small business success

        Premium Content New free TAFE course drives small business success

        Sport SMALL businesses facing COVID-19 challenges should undertake a fee-free TAFE course...