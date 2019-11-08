Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A good Samaritan and a courageous cop pulled an elderly couple from O'Keefes dam in Creswick,
A good Samaritan and a courageous cop pulled an elderly couple from O'Keefes dam in Creswick,
News

Hero cop saves elderly couple from submerged car

by Andrew Koubaridis
8th Nov 2019 10:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELDERLY couple are lucky to be alive after their car careered off a road and sunk into a dam in Creswick yesterday.

A bystander and a police officer are being hailed as heroes after they came to the rescue of the South Australian couple, aged in their 80s, on Thursday morning.

Police have been told an MG sedan, driving on the Midland Highway, left the road and slammed into O'Keefes Dam - where it quickly began to sink about 11am.

A 39-year-old man travelling in a car close behind witnessed the incident and jumped into the water, rescuing the male driver trapped inside the vehicle.

A Victoria Police Leading Senior Constable arrived shortly after and dived under water to rescue the female passenger who was still trapped inside the vehicle.

 

 

O'Keefes Dam on Midland Hwy in Creswick, VIctoria.
O'Keefes Dam on Midland Hwy in Creswick, VIctoria.

 

The 82-year-old South Australian driver from Hackney was taken to hospital with mild hypothermia while his passenger, an 80-year-old South Australian woman from Hackney was also taken to hospital with the same injuries.

They were both in a stable condition.

A witness told the Nine Network the car was seen travelling "at speed" before the crash.

A police investigation is ongoing.

andrew.koubaridis@news.com.au

More Stories

elderly couple police rescue submerged vehicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EMERGENCY: Residents told to 'seek shelter' from bushfire

        EMERGENCY: Residents told to 'seek shelter' from bushfire

        News FIREFIGHTERS have warned that conditions are worsening and the bushfire is out of control.

        • 8th Nov 2019 10:00 AM
        Hearing set for Casino childcare centre accused of neglect

        premium_icon Hearing set for Casino childcare centre accused of neglect

        Crime The Casino childcare centre has been charged with neglect

        Complaints of illegal asbestos handling investigated

        premium_icon Complaints of illegal asbestos handling investigated

        Environment The council has been inspecting the site of the business

        When will Ballina get its proposed ocean pool?

        premium_icon When will Ballina get its proposed ocean pool?

        Council News Committee member talks about how plans are progressing