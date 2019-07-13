Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Supplied Andrew Barber
Supplied Andrew Barber
News

Cop sat on teen girl as ‘punishment’

by AAP
13th Jul 2019 12:54 PM

AN experienced policeman who assaulted a 16-year-old girl at a Perth police station to "punish" her has been ordered to pay more than $3000 but granted a spent conviction.

Andrew David Barber, 36, forcefully pushed the girl onto a bench and sat on her in an incident captured by CCTV camera on May 25.

The senior constable had been tasked with escorting the teenager to the watch house on suspicion of attempted robbery, Perth Magistrates Court heard on Friday.

But when she kicked the door and it struck his face, he wrestled her in what Magistrate Greg Smith described as a "gross over-reaction" against a vulnerable girl.

"It was completely uncalled for," the magistrate said.

The girl did not require medical attention following the incident, police said. Barber, who has been an officer for 11 years, was stood down from operational duty and pleaded guilty to common assault.

He was fined $2500 and ordered to pay $705 in court costs.

A conviction will not be recorded against his name.

Andrew David Barber, 36, forcefully pushed the girl onto a bench.
Andrew David Barber, 36, forcefully pushed the girl onto a bench.

 

The police officer then sat on the 16-year-old.
The police officer then sat on the 16-year-old.

 

Mr Barber, who has been an officer for 11 years, was stood down from operational duty and pleaded guilty to common assault.
Mr Barber, who has been an officer for 11 years, was stood down from operational duty and pleaded guilty to common assault.

Mr Smith noted the girl had been abusive and he accepted Barber was remorseful and unlikely to reoffend.

He said while police officers were human like everyone else, they often faced stressful situations.

"Ordinary people of good character can sometimes lose their temper," he said. "The community expects … from police officers a very high standard of behaviour and a high standard of self-control."

The senior constable had been tasked with escorting the teenager to the watch house on suspicion of attempted robbery.
The senior constable had been tasked with escorting the teenager to the watch house on suspicion of attempted robbery.

More Stories

crime editors picks police wa

Top Stories

    Man extradited after link to shooting

    premium_icon Man extradited after link to shooting

    News Police make an arrest following violent attack during home invasion

    The bank giving domestic violence survivors their lives back

    premium_icon The bank giving domestic violence survivors their lives back

    Lifestyle Angry men, crying mums all in a day's work for NAB's DV team

    Lucrative photographic prize up for grabs

    premium_icon Lucrative photographic prize up for grabs

    Art & Theatre The winner of a $20,000 prize will be announced this afternoon

    Lucky duck escapes roasting in Lismore

    premium_icon Lucky duck escapes roasting in Lismore

    Environment Desperate search for a place to breed lands duck in risky situation