Cop found with cocaine during night out

A serving police officer who was caught with cocaine during a night out at the Star Casino wants his charge to be dealt with under the mental health act.

Senior Constable Maurice Neil Preston on Wednesday was mentioned in Downing Centre Local Court where he pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited drug while off-duty on September 7.

Court documents show the 32-year-old, who was attached to the elite State Crime Command before being suspended, was caught with 0.93 grams of cocaine during a drug dog operation about 10pm at The Star.

He was taken to Day St police station where he was charged and issued with a future court attendance notice.

In court on Wednesday, defence lawyer Alex Tsingoida asked for an adjournment so Preston could prepare to apply for a section 32, where it could be decided whether he will be dealt with under the mental health act.

"We'll enter a plea of guilty," she said.

"He has his last doctor's appointment on November 30, so we could have a hearing date (in December)."

A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed to The Daily Telegraph that Preston had been suspended without pay while the matter was before the courts.

All NSW Police officers are subject to random workplace drug testing.

The testing can be conducted at any work location on a 24-hour, seven-day basis.

Preston will return to court for a section 32 application hearing on December 11.

Any material Preston's defence team will rely on for the section 32 must be provided to the court and prosecutors by December 9.