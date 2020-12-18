Cop facing sex assault allegations has delay in bail hearing

A bail hearing for a senior constable facing three charges of aggravated sexual intercourse with a child aged between 14-16. has been adjourned until Monday.

It will allow the procurement of a 90-page interview transcript deemed crucial to the hearing.

The transcript details an interview from the complainant and due to its length, and Lismore Local Court being evacuated twice due to a fire alarm yesterday, more time was needed before the bail claim was assessed.

The 29-year old senior constable is facing three charges of aggravated sexual intercourse with a child between 14-16.

The Professional standards Command (PSC) investigators established Strike Force Yalu in September to investigate reports of misconduct by the policeman, who is attached to the Northern Region.

The police officer, who is currently suspended without pay, did not appear before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday.