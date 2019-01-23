Menu
Crime

Cop charged with computer hacking to appear in city court

23rd Jan 2019 9:10 AM | Updated: 9:21 AM
A POLICE officer charged with computer hacking will appear in a Toowoomba court next month after being stood down from official duties.

The male senior constable from the Southern policing region has been tasked to perform non-operational duties after he allegedly inappropriately accessed information on the Queensland Police Services' computer systems.

The 50-year-old officer was served a notice to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on February 18.

He has been charged with computer hacking and misuse, pursuant to section 408E of the Criminal Code.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," the QPS said in a statement.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

