Cop busted on nanny cam for disgusting act

Shocking footage emerged after the man went into a child’s bedroom during a house inspection.

A couple's nanny cam has captured shocking video revealing a cop entering their three-year-old daughter's bedroom and sniffing her underwear.

David Timothy Moon, 50, a former deputy US Marshal, was viewing the pair's home last May when he committed the act.

Moon was touring the house with a real estate agent when he snuck into the child's bedroom while the agent was in another part of the house, ABC15 reports.

Surveillance footage captured at the scene shows Moon as he makes a beeline for a laundry hamper in the bedroom, before removing a pair of girl's underwear and appearing to hold these to his nose.

David Timothy Moon was captured on nanny cam as he entered a child’s bedroom and made a beeline for the laundry hamper. Picture: ABC15

After leaving the room, Moon can be seen returning a second time and repeating the same behaviour. However, at this point, he notices the security camera.

Video shows him covering his mouth and uttering the words "goddamn it".

After the father of the child received motion alerts, he viewed the footage before notifying the Phoenix police.

When allegations surfaced, Moon, who had been a federal agent for more than 20 years was fired.

Other red flags were uncovered in the police report, including how his girlfriend told investigators he threw out his computer when he became aware police were hunting him.

It was also revealed Moon's Gmail account included a video of little girls doing gymnastics.

Video shows the moment Moon retrieves a pair of children’s underwear and appears to hold these to his nose. Picture: ABC15

Moon was indicted on two counts of felony trespassing with sexual motivation. He later pleaded guilty to misdemeanour trespassing following a plea deal, ABC15 reported.

"This is by far the stupidest thing I've ever done in my life," Moon said in court during sentencing last week.

During court proceedings, the victim's family advised the court they had increased security at home following the incident.

"What if he comes back?" the father said. "What if he tries to hurt us or our daughter? What if he loses his job and has nothing else to lose?"

Prosecutors argued for supervision, with Deputy County lawyer Marcus Beecher saying: "The actions by the defendant, in this case, show a need for evaluation, show a need for potential treatment, and that's going to go unnoticed, untreated if there's no evaluation done in this case."

Moon's sentence of unsupervised probation took into account his lack of prior criminal history, his years of service in federal law enforcement, and his military career.

The judge also noted Moon's remorse was "sincere".