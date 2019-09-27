WATCH: Cop apologises for cutting off driver

A POLICE officer who nearly ran a road user off the road in Darwin has apologised for his driving behaviour after being caught out by dashcam footage.

An NT Police spokeswoman said the driver had been on a job otherwise he would have made sure to correct his error with the driver.

Motorist Brett Perry was driving on the highway at Stuart Park on Wednesday morning when the police wagon turned onto the Stuart Highway from Goyder Rd.

The wagon can be seen on dashcam footage turning successfully into the right hand lane, before it continued to drift towards Mr Perry's car, travelling in the left lane.

Dashcam footaage has shown a police vehicle narrowly avoiding colliding with a Darwin motorist on the Stuart Hwy. Video: Brett Perry

Dashcam footage has shown an NT police vehicle narrowly avoiding colliding with a Darwin motorist on the Stuart Hwy. Video: Brett Perry

Dashcam footaage has shown a police vehicle narrowly avoiding colliding with a Darwin motorist on the Stuart Hwy. Video: Brett Perry

However the police vehicle continues to merge and misses the motorist's car by the narrowest of margins.

"The officer involved has been spoken to and he states it was a mistake of judgment on a notoriously dangerous bend," the spokeswoman said.

"Had he not been responding to a job he would have pulled over and apologised."

Darwin motorist Brett Perry told the NT News he had to honk his horn for 10 seconds at the police car, after it nearly ran him off the road.

"People cut me off all the time from that turn-off. That's one of the reasons I've got the dashcam," he said.

"(After) I sort of assumed maybe they were trying to signal they wanted me to pull off.

"I followed them for a bit down a side street and pulled over and they kept driving."