Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bonalbo Police Station
Bonalbo Police Station
News

Cop accused of child sexual assault banned from 2 towns

Aisling Brennan
10th Mar 2021 11:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A police officer who is facing charges of aggravated sexual assault of a teenager has been banned from entering two Northern Rivers towns as part of his amended bail conditions.

The police officer, a 29-year old senior constable, is facing multiple charges of aggravated sexual intercourse with a child between 14-16.

He was arrested in early December after the Professional Standards Command (PSC) investigators established Strike Force Yalu in September to investigate alleged reports of misconduct by the policeman, attached to the Northern Region.

Bonalbo entry sign
Bonalbo entry sign

The officer, who remains suspended without pay, had his matter briefly mentioned in Lismore Local Court on Wednesday.

The court heard there was still delays with paperwork relating to the case, and the matter was adjourned to April 14 for further mention.

Magistrate Jeff Linden also granted the application to alter the man’s bail conditions restricting from going within a 20km radius of both Bonalbo and Tabulam.

He is also only now required to report to police three times a week.

The man had been originally granted bail in December after he’d been receiving “threats” against him while in custody.

child sexual assault allegation lismore local court northenr rivers crime police officer in court
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man dies in tragic driveway incident at Wollongbar home

        Premium Content Man dies in tragic driveway incident at Wollongbar home

        News Ambulances, police rescue and firefighters have been called to a serious incident this afternoon.

        Influencers' guide to discovering the Byron Bay hinterland

        Premium Content Influencers' guide to discovering the Byron Bay hinterland

        News Looking for the best locations to produce top content? Here is our guide to some of...

        Exhibition celebrates a precious part of Byron Bay

        Premium Content Exhibition celebrates a precious part of Byron Bay

        Art & Theatre The work has been brought together by Nathan Galluzzo.

        IT'S ON: Film crews roll into Lismore CBD for Netflix series

        Premium Content IT'S ON: Film crews roll into Lismore CBD for Netflix series

        News Access to parts of the CBD have been restricted as filming gets under way around...