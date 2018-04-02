Menu
Rugby League

Cronk’s pregnant wife shares rare photo

by KARLIE RUTHERFORD
2nd Apr 2018 10:00 PM
FOXSPORTS presenter Tara Rushton is halfway through her pregnancy and has shared a photo of her growing baby bump.

The normally private journalist posted a rare snap of herself with footy player husband Cooper Cronk and their impending arrival, to Instagram.

"Easter nights. Happy Easter everybunny," Rushton captioned the loved-up shot, before being flooded with excited and happy comments from fans.

Tara Rushton shows off her baby bump out for dinner with Cooper Cronk. Picture: Instagram @tararushtonfox
Tara Rushton shows off her baby bump out for dinner with Cooper Cronk. Picture: Instagram @tararushtonfox

Back in February, The Sunday Telegraph revealed that the 33-year-old was 16 weeks pregnant with the couple's first baby.

"We are delighted to confirm that we are expecting our first child," Sydney Roosters star Cronk said.

"We are both over the moon and very much looking forward to what the future holds."

Tara Rushton and Cooper Cronk on their wedding day in Sydney
Tara Rushton and Cooper Cronk on their wedding day in Sydney

The pregnancy was a closely guarded secret in NRL and TV circles for weeks, much like the high-profile couple's intimate December nuptials at Jonah's on Sydney's northern beaches.

The A-League presenter is due to give birth in August so will not travel to Russia to cover the soccer World Cup in June.

Cronk quit his old NRL club the Melbourne Storm after last year's grand final victory to move to Sydney to be with Rushton.

cooper cronk nrl tara rushton
