Undecided Cronk has 2020 vision

Cooper Cronk hasn’t ruled out playing on until 2020. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Cooper Cronk hasn’t ruled out playing on until 2020. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

COOPER Cronk hasn't ruled out the prospect of playing on into the 2020 NRL season.

Having blown out the candles on his 35th birthday cake on Wednesday, the Sydney Roosters premiership hero was widely expected to hang up his boots at the conclusion of the final year of his contract at the end of 2019.

However the former Queensland and Australian playmaker kept the rugby league world guessing on Friday when he casually said he wasn't decided either way.

"I haven't even got back to training and you're asking me if next year is my last," Cronk said.

"I haven't had that conversation but I'm not really sure. I don't think today is the day to be saying yes or no."

Fronting a press conference at the SCG to announce Ikon Services as the club's new sleeve sponsor, Cronk took many off guard when he said he hadn't made a decision either way on his future beyond 2019.

Cronk wrote himself into Roosters and NRL folklore when he played through the pain of a 14cm break in his collarbone during the Tri-Colours' grand final win over former side Melbourne.

Cronk was expected to hang up the boots after the 2019 season. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Sydney Roosters doctor Ameer Ibrahim described it as the most heroic thing he'd ever seen while coach Trent Robinson called it the stuff of legends.

Suggestions abounded that Cronk could hang up the boots after the first year of his two-season deal with the Roosters - having delivered the premiership trophy he was brought to Moore Park to win.

Cronk said there had been no complications after having a plate inserted into his shoulder, would resume training in the new year and was guaranteed for the Roosters' round one blockbuster against South Sydney.

"It takes around 10 weeks to completely heal," Cronk said.

"But the injury fast-tracks it, reinforces it. If I had of retired and wasn't playing contact sport, they would have let it heal normally. Just to reinforce the bone they put some plates in.

"From what I know it's stronger. I might actually make a few tackles next year."