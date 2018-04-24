Menu
Ben Hunt and Cooper Cronk get ready for Anzac Day clash.
Rugby League

Cronk: Hunt’s the man for Maroons

by Nick Walshaw
24th Apr 2018 7:00 AM
ROOSTERS superstar Cooper Cronk has anointed Anzac Day rival Ben Hunt as the halfback best placed to assume his Queensland Origin jersey.

On the eve of their first Allianz Stadium blockbuster, Cronk told The Daily Telegraph Hunt's outstanding start to life with St George Illawarra meant he was likely "already locked in" for the Origin opener on June 6.

Hunt and Cronk ahead of their first ANZAC DAY clash. (Phil Hillyard)
The retiring Maroons No. 7 also tipped his Dragons rival - who played off the Maroons interchange bench in Origin III last year - to be joined by specialist five-eighths Michael Morgan and Cameron Munster.

That would leave besieged Manly playmaker Daly Cherry-Evans on the outer, despite long being hailed the future of the Maroons No. 7 jersey.

Hunt has excelled since joining the Dragons. (Matt King/Getty Images)
Retiring from Origin this year to focus on family, Cronk said of Hunt: "He's doing a tremendous job with the Dragons and thoroughly deserves to be in the position he's in.

"While I'm not a Queensland selector, history shows the side has been very loyal to its players. They haven't changed too much from year to year.

"So I'm sure Ben Hunt, Michael Morgan and Cameron Munster will be the three ... but which way it plays I'm not sure.

"Two starting halves and maybe a utility on the bench.

"But I'd say those three guys will be very high up in the conversation if not already locked in."

The pair at Kangaroos training in 2014. (Annette Dew)
Outstanding over the first seven rounds, Hunt takes on the Roosters on Anzac Day with his Dragons positioned first on the NRL ladder.

Told Cronk was tipping him for the Origin opener, the playmaker with four Test caps said: "Whenever you have someone of Cooper's calibre, the guy who wore the jersey before you, saying you're ready for the position, it makes you feel good about yourself.

"It definitely gives you belief that you're the right man for the job."

Certainly Cronk knows what Hunt can bring to Origin given the pair have played together for both Queensland and Australia.

But as for any advice he gave the 28-year-old?

"Ben's his own person," the Roosters playmaker said.

"I've had a little bit to do with him in the past, he's played for Australia before the last World Cup and came into the Queensland side last year too.

"(But) I don't think what I say to him on the football field or the advice of anyone else ... he takes it on board but he definitely puts his own spin on it.

"He's confident in his own skills.

"In terms of his level of play, he obviously had a tremendous couple of years at Brisbane. Took them to a grand final.

"And looking from afar this year, he's doing a tremendous job.

"For him to move his family to a place he's never spent more than 80 minutes on a footy field, that's big.

"And Ben would've had to change a lot of things in terms of preparation, meeting new people and so on.

"But to then go out and win his first six games ... that's really allowed him to be free and not worry about all those perceived external thoughts and expectations."

