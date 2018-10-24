Menu
Darren Jackson has appeared in Tweed Heads court after being charged with “revenge porn” offences.
Crime

Business owner fronts court for revenge porn

by Campbell Gellie
24th Oct 2018 2:25 AM
A COOMERA fitness business owner has faced Tweed Heads Local Court on charges of sending an "intimate video" of a Sydney women on Facebook without her consent.

Darren Jackson, 37, did not enter a plea on Monday on three charges of intentionally distributing a sexual video, one charge of threatening to send footage and two charges of using a mobile phone to menace or harass.

Police allege Darren Jackson sent intimate videos of a woman on Facebook messenger without her consent.

Police documents filed at court allege Jackson, who owns crossfit companies Wod Gear and Olympia Barbell Co, threatened on August 30, 2017, to post an intimate video of a Cranebrook woman online without her consent.

It is alleged he distributed the video of the woman, who is a mother, to people on Facebook Messenger.

Jackson was represented by Geoff Gallagher of Save U Legal on behalf of Sydney firm Benjamin and Leonardo. Mr Gallagher applied for an adjournment.

The matter was adjourned to November 5 at Tweed Heads Local Court.

