Coolest new playground open for the holidays

BIG KIDS: Richmond Valley Council staff took the opportunity to try out the new play equipment at the Woodburn Riverside Precinct.

LOCAL families and visitors looking for outdoor fun can mark Woodburn Riverside Park's playground down as somewhere new for the kids to enjoy.

The temporary site fencing came down on Friday, just in time for the school holidays.

While some work is still required across the site, the $551,776 playground and barbecue areas are ready for use.

Located alongside the Richmond River, the new playground includes a substantial climbing structure, slide and basket swing with rubber softfall, and a nature play space with sand diggers and sand work station.

The main rest stop area includes two large shelters, park furniture, including picnic settings, seats, electric barbecues and bike racks.

Richmond Valley Council general manager Vaughan Macdonald said the precinct would be an "economic boon" for the entire Richmond Valley.

Mr Macdonald said the revitalised foreshore would generate tourism as well as allow for the expansion of river-based sporting and recreational opportunities, as it included a new timber jetty area/stage and connecting pontoon.

"The new facilities will benefit the local community and help create regular retail activity as well as growing associated tourism industries throughout the area, including at nearby towns such as Broadwater, Coraki and Evans Head," Mr Macdonald said.

Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow said the revitalised precinct would transform the town's foreshore into a major tourist attraction and gateway to the Northern Rivers.

"As the southern gateway to the Northern Rivers and the Richmond Valley, the Pacific Highway bypass is a distinct opportunity to reorientate the town as a healthy vibrant community centred on the Richmond River," Cr Mustow said.

"The river provides the opportunity for a range of healthy sporting and recreation activities, whilst the bypass implementation removes the unattractive heavy traffic which currently divides the main retail strip from the Riverside Park and river itself."

The precinct will be officially opened in September and the community will be invited to celebrate the occasion.