Cool Prince continues winning run at Lismore

COOL Prince continued his winning run when the Grafton gelding belied his huge weight to win today's $22,000 TURSA Employment & Training Benchmark 66 Handicap (1516m) at Lismore today.

The John Shelton-trained gelding, a six-year-old son of Casino Prince, had won his previous three starts and was lumbered with 64kg today.

Apprentice Leah Kilner claimed 1.5kg of that huge impost and then rode him well, John Shelton said.

"She rode him beautifully,” Shelton told Sky Thoroughbred Central.

"He's a lovely horse, a happy horse. He keeps putting in week after week.

Kilner described it as a courageous effort.

"A real gutsy win with that huge weight,”she said.

"He got it pretty easy last start but he travelled beautifully and put them away easy.”

Lismore-trained Hope Island battled on for second behind Cool prince for trainer Daniel Bowen with Tycoon Layla.

Earlier in the day Murwillumbah trainer Matt Dunn debuted Cinco Star in style.

The two-year-old Snitzel colt is a big horse, weighing in at 500kg-plus.

"He's a pretty cool customer most of the time,” Dunn said after the win in the Lismore Turf Club Function Centre 2YO Maiden (1100m).

Dunn also won the third race of the day, the tab.com.au 3YO & Up Maiden Plate (1100m) with Ashman.

The three-year-old son of Magnus had debuted with a second to Whitebait Pattie at Ballina on February 4 and was improved by that for today's winning effort.

"He's improved his racing manners,” Dunn said.

"He has taken a long time to mature mentally.”

Roobbie Fradd rode both winners for Matt Dunn.

"He does a wonderful job with them,” Fradd said of the Murwillumbah trainer who leads the Northern Rivers Racing Association trainer's premiership.