Cool owners to support awards

CASINO business APRACS has stepped up to become a platinum sponsor of the Richmond Valley Business and Industry Awards.

"No one else was doing it and we thought 'why not'”? APRACS owner Andrew Presbury said. "It will give Richmond Valley Council a break and it's good value for money.”

For the past three years the company, which provides refrigeration, air conditioning and appliance repair, has established itself.

"I was born in Casino and grew up in Bundaberg,” Mr Presbury said. "I wanted to come back to Casino with the kids as we wanted to bring them up in a friendly area.”

Casino Chamber Commerce and Industry's acting president Rachel Adam was pleased with the new sponsor. "It's very exciting that a small family-run business steps up and takes the platinum position,” she said. "It shows belief for the town and in the community.” Award entries now open and tickets on sale. Contact ehbcc14@

gmail.com or coordinator

@casinobusiness.net.au.