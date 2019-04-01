Cool heads prevail in the pool

Alstonville's Dan Bills shoots up out of the water in the Far North Coast men's a-grade semi-final against Mullumbimby on Saturday.

Alstonville's Dan Bills shoots up out of the water in the Far North Coast men's a-grade semi-final against Mullumbimby on Saturday. Ursula Bentley@Captured Aus

A DOMINANT Alstonville won the Far North Coast men's water polo grand final 19-7 over Mullumbimby at the weekend.

The Manta team were always going to be hard to beat at full strength and were ruthless on the day after a 12-5 win over Lennox Head in its semi-final.

Francis Rupnik scored five goals in that game before going on to be named player-of-the-final.

"Alstonville at full strength were always going to be hard to beat and they were in devastating form in the finals,” FNC Water Polo president James Nunn said.

"Francis Rupnik scored a number of goals and Ben Rupnik was strong whenever he had the ball.

"It was a tight first quarter but they pulled away after that and were too fast around the pool.

"They also got through with a player down when Coulson Lentil was ejected early in the semi-final.

"It was a pretty classy effort in the grand final, especially up against the defending premiers.”

Mullumbimby got through after beating minor premiers Alstonville in its semi-final.

"They got over Alstonville with a pretty impressive display of skills and working to a smart game plan,” Nunn said.

"Alstonville had some chances but they just couldn't find the back of the net.

"Mullumbimby is an ageing team but they've played in countless finals and still have the big game experience.

"They've added guys in like Jack Bracey and Nathan Diehm that will help them keep going.”

In the women's grand final, Kate Bracey scored four goals for her Clyde side in a 11-2 win over Alstonville.

Alstonville Kneel Diamonds won the B-grade final against Ballina after defending premiers Byron Bay were knocked out early.

"The Diamonds had to come from a goal behind to win it and James Foster was outstanding in goals for Ballina,” Nunn said.

"Jedburgh Pellandine ended up scoring six of the the seven goals for Alstonville while Jeremy Tozer and Jaz Collins were strong for Ballina.

"The winning ladies team were dominant all year and they took that form into the finals.

"It was great to have Le-Ba back this season, they stayed strong at the back end of the season after we lost Raz (Burtonwood).”

FNC Water Polo has now completed its 40th year and will now celebrate with a special an anniversary dinner at the Bangalow Bowling Club on May 18.