Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie Music Muster 2018 Drone.
Gympie Music Muster 2018 Drone. Philippe Coquerand
News

COOL DRONE FOOTAGE: The Muster like you've never seen it

Shelley Strachan
Philippe Coquerand
by and
24th Aug 2018 3:48 PM | Updated: 4:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE party has started at the Muster, and for the first time, we can bring you this cool drone footage of the Gympie Muster 2018. Can you sport your campsite?

gympiemuster18 gympiemuster2018 muster 2018 muster mates video
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Standing up to creeps: Residents take back their beach

    premium_icon Standing up to creeps: Residents take back their beach

    News "WE HAVE stories of a councillor who went down to read a paper and the next minute there's a guy with a big stiffy in front of her.”

    Imagine if an app could replace our government

    premium_icon Imagine if an app could replace our government

    Opinion "The current system is broken beyond recognition”

    Mother of 15 was 'respected by all who knew her'

    Mother of 15 was 'respected by all who knew her'

    News She was described as being very kind and of gentle disposition

    Much-loved museum grasps last chance to remain in town

    premium_icon Much-loved museum grasps last chance to remain in town

    Council News "Community will be poorer because of council and health's actions”

    Local Partners