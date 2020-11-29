Cool down in seconds with this simple trick

Christmas is a big event on the beauty calendar with many of us buying skincare and make-up items to give to loved ones (or even ourselves, thank you me).

It also explains why around this time of year there is a sh*t tonne of new product launches as brands compete for your cash.

But while there are countless options to splash out on in the run up to the silly season, no one wants to be wasting their hard earned money on things that don't actually work - especially in the midst of a recession.

While there's a long list of items I could harp on about, the ones I want to tell you about are all skincare items. Don't get me wrong, I love a good foundation and mascara as much as the beauty junkie but if this year has made me realise anything, it's the simpler things in life are often the best.

And let's be honest, healthy skin equals happiness and who doesn't want to end 2020 with an extra dose of that?

So I'm sharing four new skincare products that hit shelves recently that are bloody brilliant and sure to make your skin smile (there will be no money wasting on my watch).

Plus, you can take reassurance from the fact I'm not the only one who thinks these items are fantastic. Social media has literally been awash with praise for these new goodies, including a newbie from Zoe Foster Blake's beauty brand Go-To.

The product - a body lotion called Skin Party - was secretly sent out ahead of its launch earlier this month to a few beauty lovers, including myself, who can now spill their thoughts on it and it hasn't disappointed.

One blogger described it as a "secret difficult to keep" while a social media user said the body cream was "the best kind of party" - and I have to admit, I totally agree.

GO-TO SKIN PARTY BODY LOTION

A ‘party’ for your skin that people is the only kind of event we’re interested in at the moment. Picture: Supplied

Available at Mecca and gotoskincare.com

Price: $34

Since I hit my thirties, I've become obsessed with looking after the skin on my face - but when it comes to my body I am very lazy. First of all, it's the time it takes to apply lotion over my every inch and then there's the feeling of my clothes/bed sheets sticking to my sticky limbs which drives me insane. But among the many things I took up during lockdown (many of which haven't stuck) was committing to looking after the skin covering the rest of me. Until recently, I'd been using Indie Lee Sleep Body Oil ($70) as I find oil sinks in faster and avoids that clingy-fabric feeling - but then Go-To twisted my arm and convinced me to try a body lotion. Like everything else Go-To makes, it has a natural ingredients list that is made up of sweet almond, squalane, glycerin, shea butter and coconut oil. At first squeeze, I was a little scared of how thick the cream appeared - but it melted into my skin the moment I started rubbing it so anyone who loves textured products is going to love this. Afterwards it didn't have that suffocating stickiness we all hate - hooray - and left my skin super soft. I kept catching sight of my legs while sitting at work now we're wearing dresses and shorts and thinking "ooh", so clearly my limbs love it. Plus, I could even slip into jeans after applying, which is kind of mind-blowing. It also smells delish and I noticed it helped prolong my fake tan too. It has fast become the only kind of party I really go to these days and I'm definitely not mad about it at all.

MINENSSEY HYDRATING SOS MIST

A facial mist that refreshes and cools is a winner in my book. Picture: Supplied

Available at minenssey.com and adorebeauty.com.au

Price: $40

I love a mist - they help skin absorb serums more effectively, can refresh make-up hallway through the day with a single spritz and also double as an effective cooling technique in summer (especially if you keep it in the fridge). This natural Australian skincare brand has nailed this mist. It adds a hit of hydration and is also super calming on skin thanks to the white tea infused formula. I love the citrusy scent of it as well which is perfect for waking you up in the morning. I use it as the first step in my morning routine after cleansing and it is like a happy burst of sunshine for my face that sets me up for the day. Can't recommend enough.

L'OCCITANE IMMORTELLE DIVINE SERUM

This really is divine skincare. Picture: Supplied

Available at au.loccitane.com

Price: $155

L'Occitane's Immortelle, a range of anti-ageing products made from the French immortelle flower, has won buckets of awards in the past 20 years. Now there's a more potent formulation with two additional extracts of the natural-alternative to retinol - Divine. This is the serum in the new collection and while it has the same fine-line busting benefits as Vitamin A, it is much gentler on the skin. I found it absorbed quickly into the skin and left my cheeks feeling soft and plump. Around my eye area I noticed my wrinkles started to appear softer within a few weeks and the skin firmer. While it's an expensive serum, the pump ensures no product is wasted by delivering measured doses - I found two pumps were enough to cover my face and neck. It also contains hyaluronic acid to give an added boost of moisture and vitamin C to brighten. The scent is definitely different, it's like a bitter floral smell that definitely sticks around long after use - but it's not offensive in any way, just unlike anything else I've ever slapped on my face. I really loved using this serum, it's fast-absorbing and does exactly what is says on the bottle and sits beautifully under moisturisers and make-up. Very impressive.

RECREATION BONDI BEACH VIBRANT SKIN FACE OIL

A lush oil that actually absorbs – it’s a must for your skincare routine. Picture: Supplied

Available at recreationbeauty.com

Price: $96

I'm absolutely obsessed with this natural facial oil. It applies so beautifully, giving a gorgeous glow immediately as well as being moisturising and non-greasy. You only need a few drops so the little bottle goes a long way. I love to use oils at night as the last step to my skincare routine - it locks in all the goodness I've applied and absorbs nicely without piling. When I wake up my skin is happy, soft and fresh. The formula is skin-loving too, using a blend of algae and seaweed scientifically proven to help protect skin from blue light inflammation while stimulating hyaluronic acid production as well as Bakuchiol - a plant-based retinol alternative that's having a major moment right now - to help smooth skin texture, minimise the appearance of pores and diminish fine lines. While I'm always a bit nervous introducing new oils to my routine because my skin sits on the oilier side of the spectrum, this is fast absorbing and leaves no residue. It's honestly so lush, I know you'll love it.

This column is not advertorial content. Every review is independent, honest and ad free.

