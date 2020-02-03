COOL CHANGE: Sweltering days to drop by 10 degrees

After a week-long sweltering heatwave - tomorrow, BoM says the sweltering conditions of late will be all but behind us

AFTER an incredibly hot few days, the Bureau of Meteorology says impending heavy rainfall will bring a welcome cool change of 10 degrees or more to some areas.

At 2pm today Casino came it as the hottest town on the Northern Rivers, with a temperature of 38.9 degrees.

But BoM forecaster Abrar Shabren said a front gradually moving to the north of the state later tonight and overnight would bring a wind change and relief from sweltering temperatures and winds.

“This change will include some unsettled conditions,” Mr Shabren said.

“A trough lingering near the Northern Rivers will gradually move offshore over the coming days, bringing with it some unsettled conditions- namely heavy showers and possible severe thunderstorms,” he said.

“The last couple of days we’ve seen heatwave conditions, particularly around Friday, Saturday and into Sunday where temps were very high into the high 30s and into the low 40s as well.

“We did see some very high temps withy humid conditions with uncomfortable nights as well due to high overnight temps.”

However, Mr Shabren said compared to other parts of the state, the Northern Rivers and the north east of the state got a slight reprieve with the onshore sea breeze and north easterly winds.

But he said those winds also brought in a lot of moisture.

“In various parts of the Northern Rivers we saw temps and dew points quite close to each other, making it very humid night time conditions as well making it feel really muggy and uncomfortable,” he said.

”From tomorrow we will see a sudden decrease in those temps - around even 10 to 12 difference in a lot of locations – such as Evans Head, Ballina, Lismore and Grafton. Those milder conditions will continue for most of the week.”