Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
After a week-long sweltering heatwave - tomorrow, BoM says the sweltering conditions of late will be all but behind us
After a week-long sweltering heatwave - tomorrow, BoM says the sweltering conditions of late will be all but behind us
News

COOL CHANGE: Sweltering days to drop by 10 degrees

Francis Witsenhuysen
3rd Feb 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER an incredibly hot few days, the Bureau of Meteorology says impending heavy rainfall will bring a welcome cool change of 10 degrees or more to some areas.

At 2pm today Casino came it as the hottest town on the Northern Rivers, with a temperature of 38.9 degrees.

But BoM forecaster Abrar Shabren said a front gradually moving to the north of the state later tonight and overnight would bring a wind change and relief from sweltering temperatures and winds.

“This change will include some unsettled conditions,” Mr Shabren said.

“A trough lingering near the Northern Rivers will gradually move offshore over the coming days, bringing with it some unsettled conditions- namely heavy showers and possible severe thunderstorms,” he said.

“The last couple of days we’ve seen heatwave conditions, particularly around Friday, Saturday and into Sunday where temps were very high into the high 30s and into the low 40s as well.

“We did see some very high temps withy humid conditions with uncomfortable nights as well due to high overnight temps.”

However, Mr Shabren said compared to other parts of the state, the Northern Rivers and the north east of the state got a slight reprieve with the onshore sea breeze and north easterly winds.

But he said those winds also brought in a lot of moisture.

“In various parts of the Northern Rivers we saw temps and dew points quite close to each other, making it very humid night time conditions as well making it feel really muggy and uncomfortable,” he said.

”From tomorrow we will see a sudden decrease in those temps - around even 10 to 12 difference in a lot of locations – such as Evans Head, Ballina, Lismore and Grafton. Those milder conditions will continue for most of the week.”

bom cool change heatwave northern rivers
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thunderstorms, very heavy rain, potential flooding

        premium_icon Thunderstorms, very heavy rain, potential flooding

        News THE Bureau of Meteorology says heavy rains could lead to potential flash flooding on the Northern Rivers.

        Police officer to face hearing over assault allegations

        premium_icon Police officer to face hearing over assault allegations

        Crime Officer is accused of violently assaulting a teen boy in Byron Bay

        Regional airline quits Ballina, lodges official complaint

        premium_icon Regional airline quits Ballina, lodges official complaint

        News "Qantas has won this round... the communities are the real losers"

        ‘Very tragic’: Man drowns on remote North Coast beach

        premium_icon ‘Very tragic’: Man drowns on remote North Coast beach

        News Members of the public desperately tried to save a drowning man.