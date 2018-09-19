Menu
Captain Cook's HMS Endeavour may have finally been discovered.
News

HMS Endeavour's resting place found

19th Sep 2018 11:02 AM

US and Australian archaeologists hunting for Captain Cook's HMS Endeavour may have finally discovered its location on the east coast of America.

The search in Newport Harbour, Rhode Island, has pinpointed one or two potential archaeological sites, bringing to an end a 25 year search and solving one of the greatest maritime mysteries of all time.

The Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project and the Australian National Maritime Museum teamed up to search for the HMS Endeavour and will announce their results at an event in Rhode Island on Friday.

 

More to come

