Cooking from the heart for the homeless

Kias and his partner Arabella thought they could provide affordable vegan food to the people in the region - delicious meals for $5, and free for the homeless and are asking for donations through GoFundMe.

Kias and his partner Arabella thought they could provide affordable vegan food to the people in the region - delicious meals for $5, and free for the homeless and are asking for donations through GoFundMe.

EXPERIENCING homelessness, living out of his car and tents in the bush, Byron resident Kias Henry dreamt of travelling Australia in a vegan food truck, sharing food with the public.

Kicking off this dream, Kias and his partner Arabella thought they could provide affordable vegan food to the people in the region - delicious meals for $5, and free for the homeless.

The venture is already off to a great start.

"So far, this idea has received overwhelming support from the Byron community, with offers for donations of food, bread, fruit and veg and more to help grow this idea into something magical,” Kias wrote on his GoFundMe page.

"So far we have been able to feed countless homeless people, as well as many others who can afford to donate for meals, and the response has been fantastic.

"Everybody has been loving the meals and many have returned for seconds, thirds, and on different days.”

Kias said the donations from the GoFundMe -'Vegan Meals For Everyone!' - allows them to gather more ingredients, new cookware, gas cannisters and the like.

"Our goal is to be able to afford a food truck down the track ... but until then, we can only keep doing this by the generous donations of the public.

"We aim to keep meals around the $5 mark, which is much more accessible than what most vegan restaurants will charge, which is usually around $15 to $25.

"We are very grateful for the support we have received from the community and feel very inspired to continue this project for the sake of those in need, animals and the environment.”

So far $445 has been raised.

For every $20 donated, Kias will plant a native tree in the ground in the shire.